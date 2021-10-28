Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MAH CET LLB 5 year results 2021 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH CET LLB 5 year results 2021: MAH LLB 5 year CET result 2021: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the result for MAH LLB (5 years) CET course.
MAH CET LLB 5 year results 2021: Candidates can check MAH CET 5 year LLB course results from the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org.(cetcell.mahacet.org)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 06:04 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

MAH CET LLB 5 year results 2021: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MAH CET) on Thursday declared the result for MAH LLB (5 years) CET course. Candidates who have appeared for the MAH CET 5 year LLB course can check their results from the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org.

CET 2021 How to check MAH 5 years LLB CET results

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on "Result:MAH-L.L.B.5Yrs.(Five Year Integrated Course)-CET 2021.

A new pdf page having consolidated results will appear on the screen

Save on computer and check the results

MAH CET for five years integrated LLB course was conducted on October 8.

mah cet law llb course cetcell.mahacet.org
