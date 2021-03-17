Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C result 2021 declared, here's direct link

Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C result 2021: Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag has declared the results of the Group C examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C examination can check their results online at mahaarogyabharti.com.

Direct link to check Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C result 2021.

How to check Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C result 2021:

Visit the official website at mahaarogyabharti.com

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click here to view results" appearing under 'Group (C) important links'

A new page will appear on the display screen

Select the post for which you have applied

The Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.