Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C result 2021 declared, here's direct link
Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C result 2021: Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag has declared the results of the Group C examination on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C examination can check their results online at mahaarogyabharti.com.
Direct link to check Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C result 2021.
How to check Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C result 2021:
Visit the official website at mahaarogyabharti.com
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click here to view results" appearing under 'Group (C) important links'
A new page will appear on the display screen
Select the post for which you have applied
The Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its print out for future use.