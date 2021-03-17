Home / Education / Exam Results / Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C result 2021 declared, here's direct link
exam results

Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C result 2021 declared, here's direct link

Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C examination can check their results online at mahaarogyabharti.com.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C result 2021.(Screengrab )

Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C result 2021: Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag has declared the results of the Group C examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C examination can check their results online at mahaarogyabharti.com.

Direct link to check Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C result 2021.

How to check Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C result 2021:

Visit the official website at mahaarogyabharti.com

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click here to view results" appearing under 'Group (C) important links'

A new page will appear on the display screen

Select the post for which you have applied

The Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam result maharashtra
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
JEE Main March 2021
Ram Swaroop Sharma
Virat Kohli
Covid-19 cases in India
Aamir Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP