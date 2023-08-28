Maharashtra SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2023 released at mahresult.nic.in, know how to check

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the SSC or class 10 results today, August 28. Candidates who appeared for the class 10th supplementary exams will be able to download their results from the website of mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2023 LIVE.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2023 released, Know how to check

The SSC supply exam took place from July 18 to August 1 and the HSC exam took place from July 18 to August 8. Between August 9 and 10, an online test for general knowledge, and information technology was conducted. However, some papers had to be rescheduled because of the torrential rain.

MSBSHSE SSC Supplementary Result 2023: Know how to check

To check the SSC Supplementary result 2023 follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in

Next, click on the Maharashtra SSC result 2023 link

Key in your seat number and your mother's first name

Check your result and take a print for future reference.

This year a total of 15,29,096 candidates appeared for the Maharashtra SSC examination of which 14,34,893 passed the examination . The overall pass percent was 93.83%.

