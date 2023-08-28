Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2023 LIVE: Results out on mahresult.nic.in, direct link

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: Results of Maharashtra Class 10 (SSC) and HSC (Class 12) Supplementary examination 2023 have been declared today, August 28, at 1 pm. Candidates can check it on the exam website, mahresult.nic.in. Maha SSC HSC supply results 2023 live updates

SSC supply exam was held from July 18 to August 1 and HSC exam was held from July 18 to August 8. Online examination of Information Technology, General Knowledge was conducted from August 9 to 10. However due to heavy rains, some papers had to be rescheduled.

Subject wise marks of students will be available on the result portal, the board has informed. Candidates can also apply for revaluation on verification.mh-ssc.ac.in verification.mh-hsc.ac.in from tomorrow, August 29 till September 7.