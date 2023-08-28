News / Education / Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2023 LIVE: Results out on mahresult.nic.in, direct link
Live

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2023 LIVE: Results out on mahresult.nic.in, direct link

Aug 28, 2023 01:06 PM IST
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check it on the website mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: Results of Maharashtra Class 10 (SSC) and HSC (Class 12) Supplementary examination 2023 have been declared today, August 28, at 1 pm. Candidates can check it on the exam website, mahresult.nic.in. 

Maha SSC HSC supply results 2023 live updates
Maha SSC HSC supply results 2023 live updates

SSC supply exam was held from July 18 to August 1 and HSC exam was held from July 18 to August 8. Online examination of Information Technology, General Knowledge was conducted from August 9 to 10. However due to heavy rains, some papers had to be rescheduled. 

Subject wise marks of students will be available on the result portal, the board has informed. Candidates can also apply for revaluation on verification.mh-ssc.ac.in verification.mh-hsc.ac.in from tomorrow, August 29 till September 7. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 28, 2023 01:06 PM IST

    Maharashtra SSC and HSC supplementary results declared

    MSBSHSE has released supplementary exam results of SSC and HSC classes. 

  • Aug 28, 2023 01:00 PM IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2023 link

    When declared, check results using this link

    Maha SSC, HSC supply result 2023 

  • Aug 28, 2023 12:45 PM IST

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC supply results 2023: What's next?

    Next, candidates can apply for revaluation of results on verification.mh-ssc.ac.in verification.mh-hsc.ac.in between August 29 and September 7.

  • Aug 28, 2023 12:38 PM IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary results in a few minutes

     A few minutes remaining till SSC and HSC supply results. Both results are scheduled for 1 pm today. 

  • Aug 28, 2023 12:13 PM IST

    Maharashtra HSC and SSC result 2023: Where to check

    mahresult.nic.in

  • Aug 28, 2023 12:11 PM IST

    Maharashtra HSC supplementary result 2023: How to check

    Go to mahresult.nic.in or hscresult.mkcl.org.

    Now, go to HSC supplementary result 2023.

    Enter your roll number and mother's first name.

    Login and check your marks.

    If required, save or take a printout of the result page.

  • Aug 28, 2023 12:10 PM IST

    Maharashtra SSC supplementary result 2023: How to check

    Visit the official website at mahresuts.nic.in.

    Now, open the SSC supplementary result page.

    Enter the asked information, login and check marks.

  • Aug 28, 2023 11:49 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary results 2023: Result time

    The official time for announcement of results is 1 pm. 

  • Aug 28, 2023 11:34 AM IST

    Maha SSC, HSC supply results 2023 today

    Maharashtra SSC and HSC supplementary exam results will be announced today, August 28. 

