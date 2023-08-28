Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2023 LIVE: Results out on mahresult.nic.in, direct link
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check it on the website mahresult.nic.in.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: Results of Maharashtra Class 10 (SSC) and HSC (Class 12) Supplementary examination 2023 have been declared today, August 28, at 1 pm. Candidates can check it on the exam website, mahresult.nic.in.
SSC supply exam was held from July 18 to August 1 and HSC exam was held from July 18 to August 8. Online examination of Information Technology, General Knowledge was conducted from August 9 to 10. However due to heavy rains, some papers had to be rescheduled.
Subject wise marks of students will be available on the result portal, the board has informed. Candidates can also apply for revaluation on verification.mh-ssc.ac.in verification.mh-hsc.ac.in from tomorrow, August 29 till September 7.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2023 link
Maharashtra HSC, SSC supply results 2023: What's next?
Next, candidates can apply for revaluation of results on verification.mh-ssc.ac.in verification.mh-hsc.ac.in between August 29 and September 7.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary results in a few minutes
Maharashtra HSC and SSC result 2023: Where to check
Maharashtra HSC supplementary result 2023: How to check
Go to mahresult.nic.in or hscresult.mkcl.org.
Now, go to HSC supplementary result 2023.
Enter your roll number and mother's first name.
Login and check your marks.
If required, save or take a printout of the result page.
Maharashtra SSC supplementary result 2023: How to check
Visit the official website at mahresuts.nic.in.
Now, open the SSC supplementary result page.
Enter the asked information, login and check marks.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary results 2023: Result time
The official time for announcement of results is 1 pm.
Maha SSC, HSC supply results 2023 today
