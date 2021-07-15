Maharashtra Board class 10 result 2021 on July 16: Know how to check SSC marks

Maharashtra SSC result 2021 will be declared on July 16 at 1 pm, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad has confirmed. The result will be declared following internal assessment criteria and will be available on official websites.

Amid speculations that the SSC result will be released on July 15, the education minister has tweeted and informed students and parents that the Maharashtra SSC result will be released on July 16 at 1 pm.

She has conveyed good wishes to the students who are expecting their result tomorrow.

Maharashtra SSC result 2021: List of official websites to check

https://mahresult.nic.in/ ,

https://mahahsscboard.in/,

https://results.gov.in/

This year, the state board class 10 exam, which is also known as the SSC exam, could not be held due to sudden increase in COVID-19 cases.