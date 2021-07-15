Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra SSC result to be declared in new format, a glimpse on past results

The Maharashtra SSC result will be released tomorrow in the afternoon, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad confirmed. This is the first time the Board will release the class 10 result, also known as the SSC result, without holding exams.
UPDATED ON JUL 15, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Maharashtra SSC result to be declared in new format, a glimpse on past result(ANI/file)

Board exams have not been held in the entire country, barring few states, due to sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in between March-May.

As this year's board exam result is new for students, teachers, and the board, there is a huge expectation on the assessment criteria that has been used by the Board as substitute for exams.

In 2020, amid a huge pandemic, the Board had registered 93.32% pass in class 10 board exam. 96.99% girls had cleared the exam and the pass percentage among boys was 93.90%. More than 17 lakh students had appeared for both class 10 and 12 board exams in the state.

Stories of students beating crisis and emerging successful came to fore and inspired many.

Asma Sheikh, a 17-year-old footpath dweller, had scored 40 percent in her SSC exams last year. Asma's father Salim does not have any fixed regular employment. He makes odd sales like selling juice, corn on the streets of Mumbai.

In 2019, the board witnessed a huge dip in the pass percentage. From 89.41% in 2018, the state’s pass percentage was down to 77.10%, a dip of 12.31%.

msbshse board msbshse
