Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Maharashtra SSC result today? Fresh update awaited
exam results

Maharashtra SSC result today? Fresh update awaited

Maharashtra SSC result, like every other pending board exam result, will be released by July 31 as per Supreme Court order.
Written by Maitree Baral
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 11:34 AM IST
Maharashtra SSC result today? Fresh update awaited(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Maharashtra SSC result, like every other pending board exam result, will be released by July 31 as per Supreme Court order. Today, July 15, students and parents are eagerly waiting for the result, after several media reports were released based on an old tweet of state education minister Varsha Gaikwad.

On June 24, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had informed, in a series of tweets, about the admission process in first year college course. In one of the tweets, Gaikwad had said that the the online link to apply for this entrance test & the list of exam centres will be available post the declaration of SSC board results around July 15.

The education minister had said that admission to colleges will be held through a common entrance test. "No examination fee will be payable by eligible state board students since they have already paid exam fee for the cancelled SSC board exams. However, students from other boards will have to pay the stipulated fees to sit for the exams," she had tweeted.

There has been no other official announcement regarding the SSC result, after June 24.

Candidates should wait for an official announcement regarding this.

Maharashtra SSC result will be available on: https://mahresult.nic.in/ ,

https://mahahsscboard.in/, and https://results.gov.in/

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
msbshse board msbshse msbshse hsc july
TRENDING NEWS

‘Some light reading with lil X’: Elon Musk posts pic of son X AE A-XI

Human tells her name to pet dogs, they react. Watch adorably funny viral video

Sania Mirza shares what the letter ‘A’ in her name stands for. Watch

‘We’re having Pluto party, we didn’t even planet’: Nasa’s post intrigues people
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP