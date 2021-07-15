Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Maharashtra SSC results will not be possible today: Official source
exam results

Maharashtra SSC results will not be possible today: Official source

Maharashtra SSC result will not be released today, an education department official has confirmed to Hindustan Times.
Written by Maitree Baral
UPDATED ON JUL 15, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Maharashtra SSC results will not be possible today: Official source(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Maharashtra SSC result will not be released today, an education department official has confirmed to Hindustan Times.

Today, July 15, students and parents are eagerly waiting for the result, after several media reports were released based on an old tweet of state education minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Maharashtra SSC result will be available on: https://mahresult.nic.in/ , https://mahahsscboard.in/, and https://results.gov.in/

On June 24, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had informed, in a series of tweets, about the admission process in first year college course. In one of the tweets, Gaikwad had said that the the online link to apply for this entrance test & the list of exam centres will be available post the declaration of SSC board results around July 15.

This year, the state board class 10 exam, which is also known as the SSC exam, could not be held due to sudden increase in COVID-19 cases.

To ensure uniformity is maintained in the college admission, a common entrance test will be held for selection of class 10 students to first year course.

(with inputs from Shreya Bhandary from Mumbai)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
msbshe msbshse board msbshse
TRENDING NEWS

‘Dinosaur’ gets vaccinated in Malaysia, video will crack you up

Human tells her name to pet dogs, they react. Watch adorably funny viral video

Sania Mirza shares what the letter ‘A’ in her name stands for. Watch

How this 43-year-old sarpanch made his village in UP a smart one
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP