Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Maharashtra State Service Main Examination 2019 revised result declared
exam results

Maharashtra State Service Main Examination 2019 revised result declared

MPSC has released the revised result on mpsc.gov.in. The Commission has released the roll number, candidate’s name, category, marks and recommendation remark for each candidate on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Maharashtra State Service Main Examination 2019 revised result declared

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), on September 29, released the revised result of the state service main exam 2019. The result is available on the official website of the Commission, mpsc.gov.in. 

The Commission has released the roll number, candidate’s name, category, marks and recommendation remark for each candidate on its official website.

MPSC revised result

In another related development, the Commission has extended the deadline for submission of applications for state service main exam 2020 and engineering service main exam 2020. “The deadline for submission of applications for State Service Main Examination 2020 and Maharashtra Civil Engineering Service Main Examination 2020 has been extended till October 3, 2021, 23:59,” the Commission has said in a tweet on September 28.

Maharashtra state service main examination will be held from December 4 to 6, the state public service commission, MPSC has said on Monday, September 13. The exam will be held at Amravati, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik and Pune districts. The admit cards of the candidates who are eligible for this exam will be released a week before the commencement of the exam. 

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mpsc mpsc maharashtra
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NEET PG Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check 

NEET PG Result 2021 declared on nbe.edu.in, here’s direct link to check 

SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2020: PET/PST result declared, check here 

NEET PG Result 2021 declared, direct link  activated 
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP