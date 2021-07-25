Manipur class 12 results see over 99% pass percentage

Class 12 results for Manipur secondary school board were declared on Saturday with maximum students securing first division compared to second and third divisions with an impressive overall pass percentage of 99.80% in all three streams of Arts, Science and Commerce.

Altogether 16,395 students earned 1st division while 13,100 students cleared the examination with 2nd division and 1,557 others got 3rd division while 22 students were declared simple pass.

On June 16, the state government cancelled the class 10 and 12 board examinations for the academic year 2020-21 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic in Manipur. As a result the education board calculated the results based on the internal assessment reports submitted by concerned schools.

Bishnupur, Kamjong, Pherzawl, Ukhrul and Chandel districts saw 100% pass result. At 11,082 candidates, Imphal West had the highest number of students registered for the examination while Pherzawl had only 4 students, the lowest, registering for the examination.

Results of 62 candidates were withheld while 59 candidates will have to wait for conducive atmosphere to appear in subject-improvement examinations. Applications of 972 students are awaiting submission to the council. The last date for submission of the application is July 31.

Manipur is the first state to declare the results of class-12 even prior to the Central Board of Secondary Education, the state education minister Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh said.

He added that the state government was taking various steps to conduct online classes including the launch of a mobile application and it will also train teachers from time to time about the methods of conducting online classes.