Home / Education / Exam Results / MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 LIVE: Meghalaya Science, Commerce 12th result today
Live

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 LIVE: Meghalaya Science, Commerce 12th result today

  • MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya board Class 12th Science, Commerce and Vocational results releasing today on mbose.in. Live updates here. 
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya board Science, Commerce 12th result on mbose.in(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Updated on May 26, 2022 08:42 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 LIVE: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)HSSLC or Class 12 result for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams will be announced on May 26. MBOSE Class 12 Science, Commerce and Vocational results will be available on official site of MBOSE on mbose.in. Additionally, MBOSE HSSLC result 2022 will also be available on results.mbose.in.

 

Along with MBOSE HSLC result, merit list of first 10 candidates for all the streams, The highest marks subject wise will also be released by the board.

 

Students will have to use their roll numbers to check Meghalaya board exam results.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 26 May 2022 08:42 AM

    How to check MBOSE HSSLC Science, Commerce result 2022

    1. First, visit the official website of the board. 
    2. On the homepage, you will find the result link. 
    3. Click on the link and login with roll number or other required details. 
    4. Submit and view scorecard.
    5. Take a printout for future use. 
  • Thu, 26 May 2022 08:28 AM

    MBOSE HSSLC result 2022 for three streams today

    Streams for which HSSLC results will be declared on May 26 are Science, Commerce and Vocational. 

  • Thu, 26 May 2022 08:25 AM

    Meghalaya board MBOSE HSSLC result 2022: Where to check Class 12 result

    These are the websites to check Meghalaya board 12th results: 

    1. mbose.in
    2. results.mbose.in
  • Thu, 26 May 2022 08:18 AM

    Meghalaya HSSLC result 2022: When will results be out

    While the MBOSE HSSLC result date has been confirmed, the result time has not been announced yet. Students can check the latest updates here. 

  • Thu, 26 May 2022 08:14 AM

    MBOSE HSSLC result 2022

    MBOSE HSSLC or Class 12 results for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams will be announced on May 26. 

