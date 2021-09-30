Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MHT CET 2021 result for MCA, M.Arch, MHCMT papers today

MHT CET 2021 result for MCA, MArch, MHMCT papers will be declared today. The result will be available on the official website mahacet.org.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 07:40 PM IST
MHT CET 2021 result for MCA, M.Arch, MHCMT papers today

The common entrance test (CET) results or the MHT CET result for MCA, MArch, MHMCT papers which was held earlier this month, will be declared today, state higher education minister Uday Samant has confirmed in a tweet. The result will be available on the official website mahacet.org.

Candidates can check the result and download their score cards from the official website using their roll number, date of birth and other details.

MHT CET result 2021: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website, mahacet.org.
  • Click on the result links of respective papers
  • Enter the details asked
  • Download the result copy

Meanwhile, the MHT CET for other papers will be held till October 1.

The exam is held for various papers like MAH MBA, MAH MCA, MAH-M.ARCH, MAH-M.HMCT and MAH-BHMCT.

 

mht cet mht cet results
