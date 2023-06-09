Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / MHT CET 2023 result date and time: PCM & PCB Group results on June 12

MHT CET 2023 result date and time: PCM & PCB Group results on June 12

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 09, 2023 07:03 PM IST

MHT CET 2023 results for PCB and PCM group releasing on June 12.

State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra will announce the MHTCET (PCM & PCB Group) 2023 results on June 12. The MHT CET results will be released at 11 am. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2023 result date and time: PCM & PCB Group results on June 12(HT file)

“MHTCET (PCM & PCB Group) 2023 result will be announced on 12-06-2023 on www.mahacet.org and www.mahacet.in websites at 11.00 am”, reads the notification.

The PCM group's MHT CET took place from May 9 to May 14 while the PCB group's MHT CET took place from May 15 to May 20.

MHT CET result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Next, click on the MHT CET-2023 tab.

Look for the result link

key in your login details

Check and download Maharashtra CET results.

Notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
mht cet results
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP