MHT CET 5-Year LLB 2022 CAP round 1 seat allotment list released, get link
State CET Cell, Maharashtra has announced the MH CET law seat allotment for 5-year LLB admissions today, October 15, 2022.
State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET 5-year LLB round 1 seat allotment result today, October 15, 2022. Candidates can check the CAP round 1 allotment list on the official website at llb5cap22.mahacet.org.
Maharashtra state CET cell issued the MHT CET final merit list for five-year LLB programme on October 13. Maharashtra state CET cell issued the MHT CET final merit list for five-year LLB programme from October 15 to October 18.
MHT CET Counselling 2022: How To Check 5-Year LLB Allotment Result
Visit the official website at llb5cap22.mahacet.org
Log in with user ID and password
MHT CET 5-year LLB counselling allocation result will be displayed on the screen
Check result and take print out for future reference.