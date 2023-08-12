MHT CET CAP round 3 seat allotment 2023 out at fe2023.mahacet.org, here's direct link

State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) Maharashtra released the round 3 seat allotment result today, August 12. The MHT CET 2023 round 3 seat allotment results are available at fe2023.mahacet.org. Candidates can check their Maharashtra round 3 seat allotment results using their application number and date of birth.

MHT CET CAP round 3 seat allotment 2023 out at fe2023.mahacet.org

Direct link to check MH CET round 3 seat allotment result

Direct link to check the cut-off

From August 13 to August 16, selected candidates will have the opportunity to accept the seat. After CAP Round III, candidates have until August 16 to report to the allotted institute, confirm their admission, and submit the necessary paperwork and payment.

MHT CET 2023 third seat allotment: How to download

Go to the official website of MAHACET at fe2023.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the third seat allotment link

Key in your login details if required

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.