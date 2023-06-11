State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release MHT CET Result 2023 on June 12, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for MHTCET (PCM & PCB Group) 2023 examination can check their results on the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

MHT CET Result 2023 releasing tomorrow at mahacet.org, here’s how to check scores (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The results will be announced at 11 am tomorrow. The MHT CET Result 2023 link will also be available on mahacet.in. The official notice reads, “MHTCET (PCM & PCB Group) 2023 result will be announced on 12-06-2023 on www.mahacet.org and www.mahacet.in websites at 11.00 am.”

MHT CET Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MAHACET.

Click on CET portal link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on MHT CET 2023 link.

Again a new page will open where the scorecard link will be available.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PCM group's MHT CET took place from May 9 to May 14 while the PCB group's MHT CET took place from May 15 to May 20. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MAHACET.