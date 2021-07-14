MP Board Class 10 Result 2021: MPBSE 10th Result declared at mpresults.nic.in

MP Board 10th Result 2021: MPBSE has declared the class 10 board exam result. State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar has released the result today in a press conference. All students have been promoted to class 11 this year. No merit list will be released, the education minister said.

The MP board class 10 result is available on the websites: mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

Alternatively the MP Board 10th result can also be checked on the HT result portal: https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/madhya-board-mpbse-10th-result

Students who are not satisfied with their result can appear for the exam which will be held in the month of September, the education minister said.

The result of 2269 students has been put on hold. 356582 students have secured marks in the first division, 397626 students in the second division and 159871 in the third division, as per the data released by the Board.

All private students, 79086 in number, have secured third division marks.

Apart from the official websites, the results can be checked on the mobile app MPBSE MOBILE. The mobile app can be downloaded from Google Play.

This is the first time, the Board will release the result without holding exams and by following an alternative assessment criteria.

This year around 11 lakh students had registered for Class 10 board exams but the exams could not be held in the state due to the rise in COVID19 across the country. Later an alternative evaluation method was announced by the MP Board in which it was decided that for the class 10 board exam result 50 percent weightage will be given to pre boards, 30 percent to unit tests, and 30 percent to internal assessment.