MP Board Result 2021: Classes 9, 11 exam result declared, direct link here

MP Board Result 2021 for classes 9 and 11 released. Candidates can check the result on the official site of vimarsh.mp.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 01:14 PM IST
MP Board Result 2021: Classes 9, 11 exam result declared, direct link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Pradesh School Education Department has declared MP Board Result 2021 for Classes 9 and 11. The result for both the classes can be checked by candidates on the official site of MP Board’s official portal – vimarsh.mp.gov.in.

The annual examination was cancelled due to the COVID19 surge across the country. The Board had cancelled the Class 9, 11 exams keeping under consideration of health and safety of the students.

The Class 9 and 11 results was announced on the basis of the revision tests that were conducted by the Board in November 2020 and the half-yearly examinations conducted in February 2021. Students who want to check the result can check it through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

MP Board Exam 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of MP Board on vimarsh.mp.gov.in.

• Click on MP Board Result 2021 for Class 9, 11 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

