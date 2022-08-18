MP Civil judge preliminary exam result declared at mphc.gov.in

The exam cell of Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has declared the result of the Preliminary exam 2021 held for the post of Civil Judge Junior Division (Entry Level). Candidates can now check and download their results from the official website mphc.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 1841 candidates have been declared qualified and these qualified candidates will now appear for the Main examination.

The main examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 27 and 28, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 123 vacancies for the post of M.P Civil judge junior division.

“The candidature of the candidate is Provisional and Subject to term, condition and Qualification Prescribed for Recruitment and Just permission to appear in Main Examination does not create any right in favour of the candidate to appoint.” reads the official notification.

How to check the result

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in

Click on “Recruitment / Result” tab

Click on “List of eligible Candidates for Civil Judge Junior Division (Entry Level) Main Written Exam-2021”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The result will appear on your screen

Check and download the result

Here is the direct link to download the result. Click here.