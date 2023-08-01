Office of Commissioner Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has released the first state merit list today, August 1. Candidates can download the MP NEET UG merit list from the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling first merit list released at dme.mponline.gov.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The choice filling and locking facility will be open from August 2 to August 4, 2023. The round one allotment results will be released on August 7. The reporting period for document verification and admission to the allotted medical or dental college is from August 8 to August 14, 2023. Candidates may upgrade through their login accounts from August 8 through August 14, 2023. Candidates can resign or cancel their college enrollment online from August 8 through August 14, 2023.

MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling first merit: Know how to download

Visit the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the state merit list

check the MP NEET UG merit list

Take the print for future reference.