MP Police Constable result 2020, final key, cut off announced on peb.mp.gov.in

MP Police Constable result 2020, final key, cut off announced on peb.mp.gov.in

exam results
Published on Nov 13, 2022 09:55 AM IST

Candidates can check MP Police Constable result 2020 on the official website of the board, peb.mp.gov.in.

MP Police Constable result 2020, final key, cut off announced on peb.mp.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

Professional Examination Board, Madhya Pradesh has announced final result for recruitment of Police Constables. Candidates can check MP Police Constable result 2020 on the official website of the board, peb.mp.gov.in or use the link below.

MP Police Constable Final Result 2020

Along with results, the final answer key of the written examination and cut-offs for various posts have also been declared.

The online exam was held from January 8 to February 17 and results were declared on March 23. A total of 31,208 candidates were selected for the second stage of the selection process.

Category-wise cut-off marks for various posts have been published on the result document. Check it here.

How to check MP Police Constable result 2020

  1. Go to peb.mp.gov.in.
  2. Click on “Final Result - PCRT - 2020”.
  3. Login with your application number or roll number, and date of birth.
  4. Check final result and take a printout of the page.

Topics
mp police exam result. sarkari naukri
