MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live: ESEMP results awaited, updates here

MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live Updates: Employees Selection Board Madhya Pradesh will release MP Police Constable Result 2023 in due course of time. The results when declared can be checked by all the appeared candidates on the official website of ESEMP at esb.mp.gov.in.

The written exam was held from August 12 to September 12 in 13 districts across the state. The provisional answer key was released in mid-September and results are expected next.

There is no official update on MP Police Constable Result date and time. Candidates can expect results to be available on the official website anytime.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 7090 constable vacancies. The registration process was started on June 26 and ended on July 10, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link and other details.