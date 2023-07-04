MP TET varg 2 result 2023 announced on esb.mp.gov.in, direct link

MP TET Result 2023 Varg 2: Employees Selection Board (ESB) Bhopal has announced results of the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test for Middle and Primary School levels (MP TET varg 2 result 2023). Candidates can check it on esb.mp.gov.in or use the link below.

MP TET varg 2 result 2023 announced on esb.mp.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

To check MP TET results, candidates are required to use application number or roll number, date of birth and TAC code.

MP TET 2023 was conducted from May 2 to 19, 2023 at 13 cities across the state.

ESB MP said that a total of 4,06,668 applications were received for the exam this year.

The exam was held for 12 papers for which 3,49,104 candidates appeared.

How to check MP TET varg 2 result 2023

Go to esb.mp.gov.in. Now, go to the MP TET result page for middle and primary school. Enter the asked information, login and check your result.

MP TET result notification

Direct link to check MP TET varg 2 result.

