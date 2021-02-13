Home / Education / Exam Results / MPPEB Sub Engineer results 2021 declared, here's direct link
exam results

MPPEB Sub Engineer results 2021 declared, here's direct link

Candidates who have appeared in the MPPEB Sub Engineer recruitment exam 2021 can check their results online at peb.mp.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:24 AM IST
MPPEB Sub Engineer results 2021.(Screengrab )

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the results of the Sub Engineer recruitment exam 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the MPPEB Sub Engineer recruitment exam 2021 can check their results online at peb.mp.gov.in.

The Board has conducted the Sub Engineer written examination on December 9 and 10, 2020. The answer key for the exam was released on December 14, 2020.

Direct link to check MPPEB Sub Engineer results 2021.

How to check MPPEB Sub Engineer results 2021:

Visit the official website at peb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Result - Group-03 (Sub Engineer) Recruitment Test - 2020," appearing under the Latest Updates section

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The MPPEB Sub Engineer results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh professional examination board mppeb
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP