MSBTE non-AICTE short-term courses results declared, direct link

MSBTE non-AICTE results: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has declared the result for the Vidya Summer exams 2022 for Government Approved Short Term (Non-AICTE) Courses.

Interested candidates can now check the result online at the official website msbte.org.in.

MSBTE conducted the short-term non-AICTE courses written exams from July 18 to August 5, 2022.

Candidates will be able to access the result through the ‘Institute Login’ tab on the official website.

According to the notice the individual marks of students will be declared later.

Here’s how to check

Visit the official website online.msbte.co.in

Click on Institute Login

Key in your Institute Code and Password and login

Click on the result link for Vidya summer 2022 exams

The result will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Click here for direct link.