MSBTE Summer 2021 Diploma results declared, here's how to check

MSBTE or the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has released the summer diploma 2021 result on its official website, msbte.org.in. Students who had appeared for the MSBTE exam can download the result from the official website of the board.

MSBTE result for summer 2021 diploma

MSBTE summer diploma result: Know how to check

• Go to the official website, msbte.org.in

• Click on the MSBTE summer diploma result link

• Enter the seat number or the enrolment number

• Submit the details

• Your MSBTE final year/semester summer exam result 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take its print out.

Students are suggested to keep a copy of the result. This result copy can only be kept for reference purpose. Original marksheet will be issued by the board in due course of time.

After downloading the result, students should contact their respective colleges for the original marksheet and other documents related to the result.