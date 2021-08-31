Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / MSBTE Summer 2021 Diploma results declared, here's how to check
exam results

MSBTE Summer 2021 Diploma results declared, here's how to check

MSBTE or the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has released the summer diploma 2021 result on its official website, msbte.org.in. Students who had appeared for the exam can download the result from the official website of the board.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 05:36 PM IST
MSBTE Summer 2021 Diploma results declared, here's how to check

MSBTE or the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has released the summer diploma 2021 result on its official website, msbte.org.in. Students who had appeared for the MSBTE exam can download the result from the official website of the board.

MSBTE result for summer 2021 diploma

MSBTE summer diploma result: Know how to check

• Go to the official website, msbte.org.in

• Click on the MSBTE summer diploma result link

• Enter the seat number or the enrolment number

• Submit the details

• Your MSBTE final year/semester summer exam result 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take its print out.

Students are suggested to keep a copy of the result. This result copy can only be kept for reference purpose. Original marksheet will be issued by the board in due course of time.

After downloading the result, students should contact their respective colleges for the original marksheet and other documents related to the result.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
msbte.org.in msbte
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IBPS CRP RRBs X officer scale I prelims scores released, direct link

Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology, BET 2021 result declared

Anna University results for Nov-Dec 2020 re-exam and Apr-May exam declared

Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2021 declared bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in, direct link to check
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP