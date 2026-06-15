MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026: Where, how to check results when announced
MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 will be announced and available on the official website. The steps to check the results are given here.
The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has not yet released the MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the summer diploma examination can check the results through the official website of MSBTE at msbte.ac.in.
As per the TOI report, the MSBTE summer exams were held from April 23 to May 16, 2026. The practical examination was held from April 8 to April 18, 2026.
Bihar Polytechnic Result 2026: Rank card released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, direct link here
MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026: How to check
Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results by following the steps below.
1. Visit the official website of MSBTE at msbte.ac.in.
2. Click on the MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.{{/usCountry}}
4. Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.{{/usCountry}}
5. Check the result and download the page.{{/usCountry}}
5. Check the result and download the page.{{/usCountry}}
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.{{/usCountry}}
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.{{/usCountry}}
TS ICET Result 2026 declared at icet.tgche.ac.in, direct link to check rank card here{{/usCountry}}
TS ICET Result 2026 declared at icet.tgche.ac.in, direct link to check rank card here{{/usCountry}}
Students who have completed their diploma program and wish to pursue further studies can participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MSBTE.{{/usCountry}}
Students who have completed their diploma program and wish to pursue further studies can participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MSBTE.{{/usCountry}}