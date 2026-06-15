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MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026: Where, how to check results when announced

MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 will be announced and available on the official website. The steps to check the results are given here. 

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 09:59 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has not yet released the MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the summer diploma examination can check the results through the official website of MSBTE at msbte.ac.in.

MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026: Where, how to check results when announced(Pexels/Representational Image)

As per the TOI report, the MSBTE summer exams were held from April 23 to May 16, 2026. The practical examination was held from April 8 to April 18, 2026.

Bihar Polytechnic Result 2026: Rank card released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, direct link here

MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results by following the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of MSBTE at msbte.ac.in.

2. Click on the MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

 
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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Home / Education News / Exam Results / MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026: Where, how to check results when announced
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