MSBTE summer diploma result declared

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has released the summer diploma result. The result is available on the official website of the Board at msbte.org.in.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 31, 2021 05:30 PM IST
MSBTE summer diploma result

MSBTE summer diploma result: Know how to check

• Go to the official website, msbte.org.in

• Click on the MSBTE summer diploma result link

• Enter the seat number or the enrolment number

• Submit the details

Your MSBTE final year/semester summer exam result 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take its print out.

The results have been released for the even semester exams which were held from July 30 to August 3.

In case the website is slow, students should wait for a while and retry later. Many times it has been observed that immediately after a result is out, the websites are unable to handle huge flow of requests due to multiple logins.

Last year, the summer diploma result was announced in November.

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is an autonomous Board which regulates Diploma Level Technical education in the state.

