Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Mysuru student gets top rank in all five streams in KCET-2021
exam results

Mysuru student gets top rank in all five streams in KCET-2021

H K Meghan, a student from Mysuru, created a record by bagging the top rank in all the five streams including engineer in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test-2021, the Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.
PTI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 10:46 AM IST
Mysuru student gets top rank in all five streams in KCET-2021(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

H K Meghan, a student from Mysuru, created a record by bagging the top rank in all the five streams including engineer in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test-2021, the Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday. 

The results of KCET-2021, the gateway for entry into professional courses, was held held from August 28 to 30 and the results were announced today. 

Narayan said in a statement that 1,83,231 candidates out of 1,93,447 who appeared for the examination have become eligible for admission into engineering and technology courses, based on merit. He clarified that there was no cut-off marks set as announced earlier for seeking entry to engineering courses. 

For other streams, 1,52,518 candidates for agriculture, 1,52,760 candidates for veterinary, 1,55,910 candidates for naturopathy and Yoga and 1,86,638 for B. Pharma & Pharm-D courses have become eligible, the minister said. All the 12 COVID-19 positive students who were facilitated to write exams in separate COVID care centres have secured ranks, he stated.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kcet kcet result exam result
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Karnataka KCET Results 2021 declared, direct link here

Karnataka KCET Results 2021 Live updates: Result declared at karresults.nic.in 

Rajasthan PTET result 2021 likely in 2-3 days: Minister

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam result released: Know how to check
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP