NABARD Office Attendant Result 2020: Score card and cut off marks released

NABARD Office Attendant Score card and cut off marks have been released. Candidates can check the marks and cut off through the official site of NABARD on nabard.org.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 03:59 PM IST
NABARD Office Attendant Result 2020: Score card and cut off marks released(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has released NABARD Office Attendant Result 2020 scorecard and cut off marks. The scorecard and cut-off marks have been released for both mains and prelims examination. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their marks through the official site of NABARD on nabard.org.

The Office Attendant prelims examination was conducted on February 2, 2020, and those candidates who qualified for the prelims exam were called to appear for the main exam. The main examination was conducted on March 14, 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the scores by following these simple steps given below.

NABARD Office Attendant Result 2020: How to check

• Visit the official site of NABARD on nabard.org.

• Click on the careers link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will get the NABARD Office Attendant Result 2020 – scorecard and cut-off marks link.

• Click on it and a new page will open.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The mains result and cut-off link will be available to candidates till June 10, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 73 posts of Office Attendant in the organization. The registration process was started on December 25 and ended on January 12, 2020.

