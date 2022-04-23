NABARD Result 2021 for Manager & Asst Manager posts declared, check here

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has declared NABARD Result 2021 for Manager and Asst Manager posts. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of NABARD on nabard.org.

The main examination was conducted on November 16 and 17, 2021 and interview was conducted on third/ fourth week of January 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the interview round can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

NABARD Result 2021 for Manager & Asst Manager

NABARD Result 2021 for Manager & Asst Manager: How to check

Visit the official site of NABARD on nabard.org.

Click on careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have click on NABARD Result 2021 for Manager and Assistant Manager posts.

PDF file having roll number of candidates will open.

Check the result and download the file.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application process was started on July 17 and ended on August 7, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 162 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NABARD.