Home / Education / Exam Results / NATA 2021 results to be announced by April 20: Notification
exam results

NATA 2021 results to be announced by April 20: Notification

Council of Architecture (CoA) on Tuesday released fresh notification regarding the date for declaration of NATA 2021 results.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 09:11 PM IST
According to the notification, the results of first test of NATA 2021 will be declared on or before April 20.(File photo)

Council of Architecture (CoA) on Tuesday released fresh notification regarding the date for declaration of NATA 2021 results. According to the notification, the results of first test of NATA 2021 will be declared on or before April 20. CoA also asked all concerned to keep visiting the official website of NATA for latest updates about the exam.

According to the information brochure for the exam, Council of Architecture was scheduled to release the NATA Result 2021 on Wednesday, April 14. The National Aptitude Test for Architecture was held on Saturday, April 10 at various centres across the country.

The result sheet of NATA will include marks obtained in the exam out of 200 and qualified or not qualified status. The qualifying marks for the exam is 75 marks. The NATA 2021 scores will be valid for admissions in the academic session 2021-2022 only.

NATA Result 2021: Steps to check

1) Visit the official site of NATA on nata.in.

2) Click on NATA Result 2021 link available on the home page

3) Enter the login credentials and click on submit

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anna University Result 2020 for Nov-Dec Regular exams released, check here

SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Result 2020 declared on ssc.nic.in, direct link here

UPSC Engineering Services Final Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

CSBC Bihar Police constable final result 2021 declared at csbc.bih.nic.in

4) Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5) Check the result and download it for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nata result council of architecture exam result result date
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP