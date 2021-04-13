NATA 2021 results to be announced by April 20: Notification

Council of Architecture (CoA) on Tuesday released fresh notification regarding the date for declaration of NATA 2021 results. According to the notification, the results of first test of NATA 2021 will be declared on or before April 20. CoA also asked all concerned to keep visiting the official website of NATA for latest updates about the exam.

According to the information brochure for the exam, Council of Architecture was scheduled to release the NATA Result 2021 on Wednesday, April 14. The National Aptitude Test for Architecture was held on Saturday, April 10 at various centres across the country.

The result sheet of NATA will include marks obtained in the exam out of 200 and qualified or not qualified status. The qualifying marks for the exam is 75 marks. The NATA 2021 scores will be valid for admissions in the academic session 2021-2022 only.

NATA Result 2021: Steps to check

1) Visit the official site of NATA on nata.in.

2) Click on NATA Result 2021 link available on the home page

3) Enter the login credentials and click on submit

4) Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5) Check the result and download it for future reference