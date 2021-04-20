Home / Education / Exam Results / NATA Result 2021 for first test releasing today on nata.in, here’s how to check
NATA Result 2021 for first test releasing today on nata.in, here’s how to check

NATA Result 2021 for first test will release today, April 20, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official site of NATA on nata.in.
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Council of Architecture will release NATA Result 2021 on April 20, 2021. The result will be available for candidates to check on the official site of NATA on nata.in. The first test of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture was conducted on April 10, 2021, across the country.

Earlier the result was scheduled to release on April 14 but was deferred due to some administrative reason. A total of 15,066 candidates had applied for the examination out of which 14130 candidates appeared for the exam. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

NATA Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of NATA on nata.in.

• Click on NATA Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

To qualify the examination candidates will have to score a minimum of 75 marks out of 200 marks. The NATA 2021 score card will be valid for admission for 2021-22 academic year.

