NEET MDS 2023 scorecards releasing tomorrow at natboard.edu.in

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 19, 2023 10:51 AM IST

NEET MDS 2023 scorecards releasing on March 20 at natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET MDS scorecards tomorrow, March 20.3. Candidates can check the NEET MDS scorecards on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2020. (HT file)
The NEET–MDS 2023 exam was conducted on March 1, 2023. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) result was announced on March 10, 2023.

“Individual scorecards of the candidates who appeared in NEETMDS 2023 can be downloaded from the NEET-MDS website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 20th March, 2023”.

NEET MDS Scorecards 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official websites NBEMS at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

Click on the NEET scorecards link

Key in your log in details

Check and download the NEET MDS result

neet mds neet results neet result + 1 more
