NEET MDS Result 2021: Score card for all India 50 percent seats released
exam results

NEET MDS Result 2021: Score card for all India 50 percent seats released

NEET MDS Result 2021 score card has been released. Candidates can check the all india 50 percent seats on official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 08:47 AM IST
NEET MDS Result 2021: Score card for all India 50 percent seats released(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

National Board of Examination, NBE has released the NEET MDS Result 2021 scorecard for all India 50 percent seats on June 22, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their scorecard on the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in. The scorecard includes roll number, category, MDS rank, all India rank.

The official notice reads, “The result of NEET-MDS 2021 has been declared on 31.12.2020. The result of NEET-MDS 2021 for All India 50% Quota seats of eligible candidates for admission to All India 50% quota Post Graduate MDS Courses (2021 admission session) has been declared and can be seen at NBE website.”

The overall cut-off scores are 259 for UR/EWS category, 227 for OBC/SC/ST, and 243 for UR-PWD. Candidates with scores at or above cut-off scores are eligible for participating in the counseling for All India 50% quota Post Graduate MDS seats to be conducted by DGHS, MoHFW.

Direct link to check scores

NEET MDS Result 2021: How to check scorecard

Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in.

• Click on NEET MDS Result 2021 scorecard on the official home page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the resulṭ.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

