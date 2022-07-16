NEET MDS Result 2022 declared for AIQ seats, check scorecard here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi has declared NEET MDS Result 2022 for AIQ seats. The MDS result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of NBEMS on natboard.edu.in.

The examination was conducted on May 2, 2022 and the result was announced on May 27, 2022. As per MCC vide letter dated 30/06/2022, candidates from all the State/Union Territory of India including Jammu & Kashmir will participate in the All India 50% quota seats from this academic year i.e. 2022 admission session onwards. So, the Board declared the result for admission to AIQ PG MDS course.

NEET MDS Result 2022: How to check

Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NBEMS on natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET MDS Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the result link.

Click on it and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The individual scorecard for NEET MDS 2022 AIQ seats will be available on or after July 22, 2022.