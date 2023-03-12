NEET PG 2023 result expected soon at natboard.edu.in, know how to check

National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET PG 2023 result is expected to release soon on the official website. Candidates will be able to check the result on the official website at natboard.edu.in, once it's released.

According to the Information Bulletin, the NEET PG result will be released by March 31. The examination was conducted on March 5, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. This year around 2.09 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET-PG exam 2023.

NEET PG 2023 result: How to check

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2023 result link

Key in your login credentials and log in

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.