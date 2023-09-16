NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 releasing today at mcc.nic.in, know how to check

The Medical Counseling Committee will announce the Round 3 NEET PG 2023 seat allocation results today, September 16, 2023. Candidates who have registered for Round 3 can view the results on the MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2023 Round 3 seat allocation results announced by MCC today; Check at mcc.nic.in

Candidates have until September 17, 2023, to upload their documentation to the MCC portal. The reporting will be done from September 18 to September 25, 2023. Verification of Joined Candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC from September 26 to September 27, 2023.

NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result: Know how to check

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the NEET PG results 2023

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the NEET PG results 2023

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration period for the round of stray vacancies will run from September 28 to September 30. Candidates in this round will have until October 1 to fill and lock in their choices.

The MCC will conduct the process of allocating seats on October 2 and 3. The seat allotment result for the stray round will be declared on October 4.