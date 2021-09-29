Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / NEET PG Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check
exam results

NEET PG Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

NEET PG Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 10:29 AM IST
NEET PG Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has declared NEET PG Result 2021.  Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post graduate courses can check their result through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in. The examination was conducted across the country on September 11, 2021. 

The examination was conducted keeping all the COVID19 protocols under consideration. All the appeared candidates can check their result by following these simple steps given below. Check Result here 

NEET PG Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.
  • Click on NEET PG link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to login to their respective accounts.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year the cut-off score for the general category is 302 out of 800, 265 out of 800 for SC/ST/OBC, and 283 for UR-PWD. As per the official notice, the rank and the merit position for All India 50 percent quota seats shall be declared separately. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBE. 

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg neet pg result neet results
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NEET PG Result 2021 declared on nbe.edu.in, here’s direct link to check 

SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2020: PET/PST result declared, check here 

NEET PG Result 2021 declared, direct link to be activated soon 

LIC AAO prelims results 2021 declared at licindia.in, link to check here
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP