NEET PG Result 2021 declared on nbe.edu.in, here's direct link to check
exam results

NEET PG Result 2021 declared on nbe.edu.in, here’s direct link to check

NEET PG Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 10:29 AM IST
NEET PG Result 2021 declared on nbe.edu.in, here's direct link to check

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has declared NEET PG Result 2021. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post-graduate courses result can be checked by appeared candidates on the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in. The direct link to check the result is given below. 

This year the examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 18, 2021, which was postponed due to rise in second wave of COVID19 cases across the country. The exam was then conducted on September 11, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result in the link given below. 

Direct link to check result here

The cut off scores this year for general category is 302 out of 800, for SC/ST/OBC category is 265 out of 800 and for UR-PWD category is 283 out of 800. The minimum qualifying/ eligibility criteria is 50 percentile for general category students, 40 percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45 percentile for UR-PWD. 

However, the rank and the merit position for All India 50 percent quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category-wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the states/ UT as per their qualifying/ eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/ regulations, and reservation policy, read the notice. 

