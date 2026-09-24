The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the NEET PG Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can find the direct link to check the result and rank through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG Result 2026 declared at natboard.edu.in, direct link to check roll number, rank here

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The NEET PG exam was held on August 30 and the re-test was conducted on September 5, 2026. The examination was held in single shift- from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

The examination comprised of 180 Multiple Choice Questions, with each question having 4 response options/distractors in English only. Candidates were required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted for the examination was 03 hours and 30 minutes.

Direct link to check NEET PG Result 2026

A total of 263544 candidates appeared on 30th August 2026 and 2416 candidates appeared on 5th September 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} Along with the results, the overall merit position has also released. The NEET-PG 2026 rank has been arrived at on the basis of actual marks scored by the candidates in NEET-PG 2026 and applicable tie breaking criteria as mentioned in the information bulletin of NEET-PG 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with the results, the overall merit position has also released. The NEET-PG 2026 rank has been arrived at on the basis of actual marks scored by the candidates in NEET-PG 2026 and applicable tie breaking criteria as mentioned in the information bulletin of NEET-PG 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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NEET PG Result 2026: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. Click on NEET PG Result 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will get the result link in it. Again click on the link and the roll number page will be displayed. Check the roll number, rank and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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NBEMS shall publish the answer key of NEET-PG 2026 on its website, on/after October 1, 2026. Each candidate who has appeared in NEET-PG 2026 shall be able to access the Question ID numbers, correct answer key IDs, response IDs marked and score given for each of the questions as per the scheme of evaluation through his/her individual applicant login at NEET-PG 2026 index page at NBEMS website.

NEET PG Answer Key 2026 release date announced, to be out next month at natboard.edu.in

The individual scorecard will be available to candidates by October 1, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.