NEET result 2021 awaited: 5 things to follow post result declaration

The NEET 2021 result is awaited. While on one hand there is no certainty regarding the NEET result date, there are certain things that the exam conducting body, NTA, had already mentioned in the exam notice which candidates should know and follow post result declaration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NEET result and the score cards will be released on the official website of the agency.

NEET 2021 result direct link

NEET 2021 result: 5 things to know post result declaration

The national testing agency (NTA), has informed candidates of the points given below, through the exam bulletin, which will be followed if the situation arises, post declaration of result.

If at any stage, including after declaration of result, it is found that the candidate has submitted duplicate forms or has been involved in any form of impersonation or fabricated facts, such candidate shall be liable for severe penalty including being debarred from taking the NTA examination for a period of three years. Such candidates shall also be liable for suitable criminal action under relevant laws of the country.

There is no provision for re-checking or re-evaluation of NEET answer sheets.

The NEET result may be utilized by other entities of Central/State Governments, in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules.

The record of NEET result would be preserved only up to 90 days from the date of declaration of result.

All disputes pertaining to the conduct of the NEET including results shall fall within the jurisdiction of Delhi/New Delhi only. Further, any legal question arising out of the Examination shall be entertained only when raised within 30 days from the declaration of result.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}