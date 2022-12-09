NEET SS final seat allotment result released at mcc.nic.in, get link here

Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET SS 2022 seat allotment final result for Round 1 today, December 9, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Round 1 counselling can check the final result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The Provisional Result for Round-1 of SS Counselling 2022 was announced on December 8.

After the declaration of final result candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute from December 11 to December 16, 2022.

Direct link here

NEET SS 2022 seat allotment final result: Know how to check

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET SS 2022 seat allotment final result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.h

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.