NEET SS result 2023 out on natboard.edu.in; cut-offs, other details here
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty or NEET SS 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check it on the official website of the board, natboard.edu.in.
NEET-SS is the single entrance examination for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses at institutions across the country.
The test was conducted on September 29 and 30.
The board informed that candidates who have been places at the 50th percentile score or above in their respective groups have qualified in the exam.
These are the group-wise cut-off scores at 50th percentile in NEET-SS 2023:
ANAESTHESIOLOGY: 315
ENT: 335
MEDICAL: 249
MICROBIOLOGY: 399
OBSTETRICS AND GYNAECOLOGY: 307
ORTHOPAEDICS: 320
PAEDIATRIC: 273
PATHOLOGY: 309
PHARMACOLOGY: 385
PSYCHIATRY: 352
RADIODIAGNOSIS: 311
RESPIRATORY MEDICINE: 327
SURGICAL: 287
A total of 15 questions across these groups were found to be incorrect and full marks have been awarded to all candidates for those questions, irrespective of the fact whether they attempted these questions or not, the board said. The list has been given in the result notification.
Common counselling for admission under NEET SS 2023 will be done at national level by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and more information in this regard will be shared on mcc.nic.in.
Individual scorecards of the exam will be shared after October 25 on nbe.edu.in, the board said.
Check the notice for more details.