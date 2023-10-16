NEET SS result 2023 out on natboard.edu.in; cut-offs, other details here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty or NEET SS 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check it on the official website of the board, natboard.edu.in.

NEET SS result 2023 out on natboard.edu.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NEET-SS is the single entrance examination for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses at institutions across the country.

The test was conducted on September 29 and 30.

The board informed that candidates who have been places at the 50th percentile score or above in their respective groups have qualified in the exam.

These are the group-wise cut-off scores at 50th percentile in NEET-SS 2023:

ANAESTHESIOLOGY: 315

ENT: 335

MEDICAL: 249

MICROBIOLOGY: 399

OBSTETRICS AND GYNAECOLOGY: 307

ORTHOPAEDICS: 320

PAEDIATRIC: 273

PATHOLOGY: 309

PHARMACOLOGY: 385

PSYCHIATRY: 352

RADIODIAGNOSIS: 311

RESPIRATORY MEDICINE: 327

SURGICAL: 287

A total of 15 questions across these groups were found to be incorrect and full marks have been awarded to all candidates for those questions, irrespective of the fact whether they attempted these questions or not, the board said. The list has been given in the result notification.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Common counselling for admission under NEET SS 2023 will be done at national level by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and more information in this regard will be shared on mcc.nic.in.

Individual scorecards of the exam will be shared after October 25 on nbe.edu.in, the board said.

Check the notice for more details.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON