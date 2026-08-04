NEET UG 2026 Success Story: Tailor's son Mohammad Ayan cracks medical entrance exam through self-study, secures AIR 2695

For many NEET aspirants, the lack of expensive coaching is often seen as a major hurdle. But for Bihar's Mohammad Ayan, financial hardship became a reason to work harder rather than give up.

Mohammad Ayan

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Coming from a humble tailor's family, Ayan funded his own education by teaching tuition classes while preparing for Re-NEET UG 2026 through affordable online coaching. His unwavering consistency and disciplined routine helped him secure an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 2695. He scored 636 out of 720 marks.

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While speaking to HT Digital, Ayan reflected on the journey that took him from balancing tuition classes with long study hours to achieving his dream of entering medical college. Know more about his daily routines, preparation strategy and his future aspirations here.

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Coming from a humble background and supporting your own education by teaching tuition classes, what kept you motivated during the toughest phases of your NEET preparation? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Coming from a humble background and supporting your own education by teaching tuition classes, what kept you motivated during the toughest phases of your NEET preparation? {{/usCountry}}

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My interest in studies was my biggest motivation. Whenever I felt low, I reminded myself that there are many students who don't even have basic things like books, notebooks, or pens to study. Compared to them, I had enough to keep learning. I always believed that if I had the opportunity to study, then I should make the best use of it and do something meaningful with my life.

2. Since you couldn't afford coaching during the pandemic, how did you structure your self-study? Which online resources, study techniques, or habits proved most effective for you?

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I started studying through PW Online from Class 11 because it was affordable. After studying with it for a year, I realised I didn't need anything else. The lectures were comprehensive, there were enough questions for practice, and the study material covered everything I needed. My routine was simple. I attended every class, completed the DPPs and assignments, took regular tests, analysed my mistakes, and repeated the same cycle consistently for two years. I didn't follow any special study technique. I just believed in studying regularly. Consistency is what made the biggest difference for me.

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3. Can you walk us through your daily routine while preparing for Re-NEET 2026? How did you balance teaching students, studying, and taking care of yourself without burning out?

I usually woke up at 6 in the morning and started my day by studying Physics for two hours. After breakfast, I studied Class 11 Biology, followed by Chemistry before lunch. In the afternoon, I would take a mock test, and later in the evening I revised Class 12 Biology. From around 6 pm to 11 pm, I attended my online lectures. Before sleeping, I spent about an hour revising topics that I found difficult to remember. I usually slept for around six hours. For about four months, I was also teaching tuition classes to support myself. During that period, I shifted some of my study hours to late at night and managed with only four to five hours of sleep. Whenever I felt burnt out, I would go for a walk by myself. It helped me clear my mind and stay calm. There are distractions everywhere, but I always reminded myself to focus on my goal and keep moving forward.

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4. Many aspirants struggle with consistency. What was your revision strategy, and how did you approach mock tests and mistake analysis in the final months before the exam?

My biggest advice is to revise every single day. Daily revision makes things much easier because you don't have to relearn everything later. For mock tests, I usually gave myself only two and a half hours instead of the actual three-hour exam time. Practising under slightly more pressure helped me improve my speed and perform better during the real exam. After every mock test, I analysed all my mistakes on the same day and maintained a separate notebook for them. Every 10 to 15 days, I would go back and revise those mistakes. In the final month, my routine was simple: revise, take tests, analyse mistakes, and repeat the cycle. That helped me improve continuously.

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5. Your story is one of resilience and determination. What message would you like to give students who feel that financial limitations or lack of access to coaching put them at a disadvantage?

There will always be someone who has more resources than you. Compared to those who sit in AC rooms, have laptops and lots of study resources, I have nothing. But for someone who is not even able to study and dreams of having books, I have everything. Instead of comparing yourself with people who have every possible advantage, we have to make the best use of what we do have. Online education has made learning much more accessible. If you can afford it, it can genuinely help you. At the end of the day, no resource can replace hard work. If you don't give up on yourself, nothing can stop you from achieving your goal.

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6. Now that you have secured AIR 2695, what are your future aspirations? Which medical specialty interests you the most, and what kind of doctor do you hope to become in the years ahead?

To be honest, I haven't planned that far ahead yet. Right now, I'm looking forward to starting my MBBS, learning as much as I can, and exploring different specialties before deciding what is right for me. One thing I do know is that I want to become a good doctor who can genuinely help people, especially those who cannot afford proper medical treatment.

For aspirants preparing for NEET, Ayan's message is simple: don't let financial limitations define your future. Make the best use of the resources you have, stay consistent, and never give up on your dream.

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