Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / NEET UG results 2021 declared, 3 candidates share top rank scoring full marks
exam results

NEET UG results 2021 declared, 3 candidates share top rank scoring full marks

NEET UG results 2021: NEET-UG results declared, 3 candidates share top rank scoring full marks
NEET UG results 2021: Telangana's Mrinal Kutteri, Delhi's Tanmay Gupta and Maharashtra's Karthika G Nair shared the top rank scoring full marks in the exam..(HT file)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 10:14 PM IST
PTI |

Three students have shared the top rank in medical entrance exam NEET-UG, results of which were announced on Monday, according to National Testing Agency.

Telangana's Mrinal Kutteri, Delhi's Tanmay Gupta and Maharashtra's Karthika G Nair shared the top rank scoring full marks.

A tie-breaking formula will be used at the counselling stage for these three candidates, an NTA official said.

Fifteen candidates were identified using unfair means during the exam and their result has been cancelled, the official added.

The NEET-UG exam was held on September 12 with over 95% of the registered candidates appearing for the medical entrance exam.

A record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet ug neet topper neet exam nta neet result
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NEET 2021 result out, know how to check result

NEET 2021 results declared at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link

NEET UG final answer key 2021 released nta.ac.in, check it here

NEET Results 2021 out, sent to students through email
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP