NEET UG Round 1 Provisional Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released NEET UG Round 1 Provisional Result 2022. Candidates who have applied for Round 1 counselling can check the provisional result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the notice, any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 8 am of October 21, 2022. Candidates should inform the discrepancy via email to mccresultquery@gmail.com.

The provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law. To check the result, candidates can follow these steps.

NEET UG Round 1 Provisional Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG Round 1 Provisional Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final result will be announced tomorrow, October 21, 2022. The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.