NEET UG Round 1 provisional seat allotment result released at mcc.nic.in, know how to check

Jul 29, 2023 05:02 PM IST

NEET UG Round 1 provisional seat allotment Result released today. Candidates can check seat allotment result on MCC website.

Medical Counselling Committee released the NEET UG Round 1 Provisional Result released today, July 29, 2023. Candidates can check the round 1 MCC NEET UG seat allotment result through the official website at mcc.nic.in. The final round 1 seat allotment results will be released on July 30.

Direct link to check round 1 provisional result

“Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS up to 10:00 A.M of 30.07.2023 through email on the Email Id: mccresultquery@gmail.com”, reads the official notification.

The candidates must provide their supporting documentation by July 30, 2023, to the MCC portal. The reporting or joining of the candidates who have been given a seat will take place between July 31 and August 4, 2023. From August 5 to August 6, 2023, MCC will verify the shared data of joined applicants with the institutes.

NEET UG result for round 1: Know how to download the allotment letter

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the allotment letter

Key in your login credentials if required

Check the NEET UG seat allotment results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

