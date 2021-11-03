NIACL AO Result 2021 for Phase I declared, Phase II exam date released

The New India Assurance Company Limited has declared NIACL AO Result 2021 for Phase I. Candidates who have appeared for Phase I examination can check the result through the official site of NIACL on newindia.co.in. The Phase II examination will be conducted on December 4, 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official notice issued by the organization, marksheet and cut offs for the Phase I exam will be displayed on the official website soon. The Phase II or mains exam will be conducted in December 4. Downloading of call-letters indicating date and venue of Phase-II examination will commence shortly.

Direct link to check NIACL AO Result 2021 for Phase I

NIACL AO Result 2021 for Phase I: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NIACL on newindia.co.in.

Click on recruitment section available on the home page.

Click on NIACL AO Result 2021 for Phase I link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Phase I examination was conducted on October 16, 2021. The recruitment process was started on September 1 and ended on September 21, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts in the organization.