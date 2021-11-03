Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / NIACL AO Result 2021 for Phase I declared, Phase II exam date released
exam results

NIACL AO Result 2021 for Phase I declared, Phase II exam date released

NIACL AO Result 2021 for Phase I has been declared. Candidates can check the result and the Phase II exam date in the notice given below. 
NIACL AO Result 2021 for Phase I declared, Phase II exam date released(NIACL)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 11:40 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The New India Assurance Company Limited has declared NIACL AO Result 2021 for Phase I. Candidates who have appeared for Phase I examination can check the result through the official site of NIACL on newindia.co.in. The Phase II examination will be conducted on December 4, 2021. 

As per the official notice issued by the organization, marksheet and cut offs for the Phase I exam will be displayed on the official website soon. The Phase II or mains exam will be conducted in December 4. Downloading of call-letters indicating date and venue of Phase-II examination will commence shortly. 

Direct link to check NIACL AO Result 2021 for Phase I

NIACL AO Result 2021 for Phase I: How to check 

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of NIACL on newindia.co.in.
  • Click on recruitment section available on the home page.
  • Click on NIACL AO Result 2021 for Phase I link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.
  • Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

Phase I examination was conducted on October 16, 2021. The recruitment process was started on September 1 and ended on September 21, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts in the organization. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
niacl ao phase 1 exam exam result
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

KSET result 2021 declared, direct link for result & cut-off marks

KSET 2021 result and cut off marks released at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in

Himachal Pradesh: HPPSC prelims result out, know how to check

JPSC CCS prelims results 2021 declared, check list of qualified candidates
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP