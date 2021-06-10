NIFT B.Des admissions 2021 final result declared at nift.ac.in
NIFT B.Des admissions 2021: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has declared the final result for the Bachelor of Design Admissions 2021.
Candidates who have appeared for NIFT B.Des admissions exam 2021 can check their results on the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in.
Visit the official website of NIFT
Click on the link for admissions in the top
Click on the link for the Final result BDEs
Enter your roll number, date of birth, application number
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Keep the hard copy of the same for future use