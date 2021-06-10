Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIFT B.Des admissions 2021 final result declared at nift.ac.in
NIFT B.Des admissions 2021 final result declared at nift.ac.in

NIFT B.Des admissions 2021: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has declared the final result for the Bachelor of Design Admissions 2021.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 05:13 PM IST
Ashish Soni at the NIFT Lab with a fellow student

Candidates who have appeared for NIFT B.Des admissions exam 2021 can check their results on the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in.

NIFT B.Des admissions 2021 Here is the direct link to check the final result for NIFT B.Des admissions 2021

NIFT B.Des admissions 2021: Candidates can also check the result on the official website of NIFT

Visit the official website of NIFT

Click on the link for admissions in the top

Click on the link for the Final result BDEs

Enter your roll number, date of birth, application number

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use

national institute of fashion technology entrance exam for undergraduate admission exam result
